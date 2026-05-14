World Cup 2026 faces heat concerns amid climate warnings

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Experts have warned that players and fans at the 2026 FIFA World Cup could face dangerous levels of heat and humidity due to climate change, with some matches potentially taking place under conditions considered unsafe.

According to climate researchers from World Weather Attribution, there is a one-in-eight chance that the World Cup final could be played in temperatures where the human body struggles to cool itself effectively. Researchers also estimated a smaller risk that conditions could become unsafe for athletes and spectators, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

The tournament, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico during June and July, is expected to take place during increasingly intense summer heat. Scientists said many host cities already experience dangerous levels of heat stress, especially when humidity is combined with high temperatures.

Studies cited by climate experts found that several host venues, including Miami, Kansas City, New York and Philadelphia, could face elevated risks during daytime matches. Researchers warned that conditions may affect both player performance and public safety, especially for fans spending long hours outdoors.

FIFPRO, the global football players’ union, has urged stronger heat protection measures, including hydration breaks, cooling systems and adjustments to kick-off schedules. FIFA has already announced plans for mandatory cooling breaks during matches and said some games would be scheduled later in the day or in covered stadiums when possible.

Climate researchers also warned that global warming has significantly increased heat risks compared with previous tournaments. Organisers and scientists said future World Cups may eventually need to be moved to cooler seasons to reduce health risks linked to extreme weather.

News.Az