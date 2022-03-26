Macron says he plans to discuss Ukraine with Putin soon

French President Emmanuel Macron said he planned to hold another conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days to discuss the situation in Ukraine, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"I expect a new conversation with President Putin in the next 48-72 hours," Macron said after the European Council meeting in Brussels on Friday, adding that holding a humanitarian operation in Mariupol will be among the issues to be discussed.

Macron visited Moscow on February 7 to hold talks with the Russian president. On the following day, the French leader visited Kiev. Following the Moscow talks, Putin and Macron have been maintaining regular telephone contacts. The previous phone conversation took place on March 22.

