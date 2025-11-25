Macron: Trump’s Ukraine peace plan needs refinement

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron said U.S. President Donald Trump’s recently unveiled peace plan for Ukraine requires improvements to gain acceptance from Kyiv and Europe.

Speaking to RTL radio, Macron described the 28-point U.S. proposal as a step toward peace but cautioned that some aspects need negotiation, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"It's an initiative that goes in the right direction: towards peace. However, there are aspects of that plan that deserve to be discussed, negotiated, improved," Macron said. "We want peace, but we don't want peace that is effectively a capitulation."

He emphasized that only Ukrainians can decide on territorial concessions, adding:

"What was put on the table gives us an idea of what would be acceptable to the Russians. Does that mean it is what must be accepted by the Ukrainians and the Europeans? The answer is no."

Macron also stressed that Ukraine’s first line of defence in a post-war scenario would be rebuilding its army without limitations. He noted that frozen Russian assets are held in Europe, and decisions regarding them remain a European prerogative.

The U.S. plan includes limiting the size of Ukraine’s armed forces and granting Washington some control over frozen Russian assets.

On the sidelines of a video call with a “coalition of the willing” to support post-war Ukraine, Macron outlined a potential reassurance force, stationed away from front lines, composed of British, French, and Turkish troops conducting training and security operations—similar to NATO deployments on its eastern flank.

"We have about 20 countries that have already said what they are prepared to do actively, either in the air, on land, or at sea," Macron added.

