Madonna calls on Pope to visit Gaza 'before it's too late.'

Madonna has called on Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza and offer his "light to the children before it is too late," emphasizing the urgency of providing help to those affected by the ongoing crisis.

The US queen of pop shared her plea on social media, saying the pontiff was "the only one of us who cannot be denied entry," News.Az reports citing BBC.

Her intervention came as the UK, EU, Australia, Canada and Japan issued a statement saying "famine is unfolding in front of our eyes" and urged action to "reverse starvation".

"Most Holy Father, please go to Gaza and bring your light to the children before it's too late," Madonna posted on Instagram. "As a mother, I cannot bear to watch their suffering.