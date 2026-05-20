Azerbaijan defense chiefs visit Türkiye

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Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov; First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev; Deputy Minister of Defense – Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Namig Islamzade; along with other senior officials of the Ministry, are on a working visit to Türkiye to participate in the Distinguished Visitors Day of the “EFES-2026” multinational joint exercise, acording to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense.

As part of the visit, Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Yaşar Güler, while Chief of the General Staff Karim Valiyev held a meeting with his counterpart Army General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, News.Az reports.

The meetings discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of military, military-technical, and military education. The significance of joint projects and exercises conducted in both countries was emphasized.

During the visit, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense is scheduled to participate in both the daytime and nighttime phases of the Distinguished Visitors Day of the “EFES-2026” multinational joint exercise, held with the participation of military personnel representing the Azerbaijan Army and a total of 10,300 personnel from 50 countries.

News.Az