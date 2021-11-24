Magdalena Andersson becomes Sweden’s 1st female prime minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Magdalena Andersson became Sweden's first female prime minister after winning a parliamentary vote of confidence on Wednesday, according to Anadolu Agency.

In the parliamentary vote, 174 deputies voted against and 117 deputies in favor of the coalition government formed by the Social Democratic Party and the Green Party.

In order to win the vote in Swedish parliament, "no" votes should fall below 175.

On Nov. 10, her predecessor Stefan Lofven resigned and put then-Finance Minister Andersson on track to become prime minister.

Lofven also stepped down as leader of the Social Democrats and Andersson was elected the new head of the party.

