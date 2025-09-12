Magnitude 3.2 earthquake hits Petrolia, California

+ ↺ − 16 px

A preliminary 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Petrolia Thursday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

At 8:25 p.m. (7:25 p.m. local time), the region was shaken by a tremor, News.Az reports, citign US media.

The earthquake rattled at a depth of just 0.01 miles, with its epicenter about 44 miles west-northwest of Petrolia.

Over the last week, the area has experienced eight quakes of magnitude 2.5 or above. The largest, measuring 3.9, occurred near Ferndale three days ago.

News.Az