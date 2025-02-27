Yandex metrika counter

Magnitude 3.3 earthquake jolts northeastern Azerbaijan

Magnitude 3.3 earthquake jolts northeastern Azerbaijan
A 3.3-magnitude earthquake struck Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli district on Thursday, 19 kilometers north of the Gabala station.

The earthquake was recorded by the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, News.Az reports.  

The quake occurred at a depth of 46 km and was recorded at 09:16 local time.

No tremors were felt.


