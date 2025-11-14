Magnitude 3.5 earthquake hits San Francisco Bay Area

+ ↺ − 16 px

A minor, 3.5-magnitude earthquake jolted the San Francisco Bay Area on Thursday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The temblor happened at 12:41 p.m. Pacific time about 2 miles south of Vallejo, Calif., data from the agency shows, News.Az reports, citing US media.

USGS data earlier reported that the magnitude was 3.6.

As seismologists review available data, they may revise the earthquake’s reported magnitude.

Additional information collected about the earthquake may also prompt U.S.G.S. scientists to update the shake-severity map.

