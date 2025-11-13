Yandex metrika counter

Magnitude 3.4 earthquake jolts Istanbul

Magnitude 3.4 earthquake jolts Istanbul
A magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck Silivri, a district of Istanbul, on Friday, according to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The quake occurred at 11:57 local time at a depth of 14.2 kilometers, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.


