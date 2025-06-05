Yandex metrika counter

Magnitude 3.6 earthquake jolts southern Azerbaijan

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake jolts southern Azerbaijan
Photo: Shutterstock

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake rocked Azerbaijan’s Lerik district late Wednesday.

The quake, recorded at 23:32 local time, occurred at a depth of 17 kilometers, News.Az reports, citing the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences. 

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, no damage or casualties have been reported.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      