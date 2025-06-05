Magnitude 3.6 earthquake jolts southern Azerbaijan
Photo: Shutterstock
A 3.6-magnitude earthquake rocked Azerbaijan’s Lerik district late Wednesday.
The quake, recorded at 23:32 local time, occurred at a depth of 17 kilometers, News.Az reports, citing the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.
According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, no damage or casualties have been reported.