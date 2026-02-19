Magnitude 4.1 quake strikes near Lisbon

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck near Portugal’s capital on Thursday, the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) said.

The quake’s epicenter was located near the town of Alenquer, about 45 kilometers (28 miles) north of Lisbon, and occurred at a depth of approximately 15 kilometers shortly after noon, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Authorities did not immediately report damage or injuries.

News.Az