Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes East Kazakhstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake near Zyryanovsk, East Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan, was reported only 17 minutes ago by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), considered one of the key international agencies that monitor seismic activity worldwide, News.Az reports citing Volcano Discovery.

The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km beneath the epicenter late at night on Friday, August 2nd, 2024, at 11:15 pm local time. The exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the quake might be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or as other agencies issue their report.Towns or cities near the epicenter where the quake might have been felt as very weak shaking include Zyryanovsk (pop. 44,900) located 115 km from the epicenter, and Aksuat (pop. 6,700) 115 km away.

News.Az