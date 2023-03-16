Yandex metrika counter

Magnitude 5.1 quake jolts Iran-Iraq border region

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake has shaken Iran-Iraq border region, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said, News.az reports.

The epicenter of the quake was located 76 km southwest of the Iranian city of Sanandaj. The seismic center was located at a depth of 10 km.

There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.


