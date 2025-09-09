Magnitude 5.2 earthquake shakes Evia and Attica - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Nea Stira, Evia, shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, rattling parts of Attica and prompting widespread concern.

According to the Geodynamics Institute, the quake’s epicenter was located in the sea area between Schinias and Stira, about 5 km west-northwest of Stira, at a depth of 13.6 km. It was followed by multiple aftershocks, the strongest measuring 2.6, News.Az reports, citing Greek media.

Seismologists warned that more aftershocks, possibly above magnitude 4.0, could follow. The Earthquake Planning and Protection Organization (OASP) held an emergency meeting, while Civil Protection deployed vehicles to Eastern Attica and Southern Evia. Rescue units, including EMAK, were placed on standby.

Local officials reported no immediate damage, though the tremor was strongly felt in Chalkida. Many residents of Nea Stira spent the night outdoors, fearing stronger quakes.

