Magnitude 5.2 earthquake shakes Pacific near Northern Kuril Islands

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck the Pacific Ocean off the northern Kuril Islands on August 30, officials reported. The epicenter was located 94 kilometers east of Severo-Kurilsk on Paramushir Island, according to Elena Semenova, head of the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk seismic station.

The quake occurred at 09:58 local time (01:58 Moscow time) at a depth of 25 km. Residents of Severo-Kurilsk reported feeling tremors, but no tsunami warning was issued, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Semenova noted that the earthquake was moderate in intensity and there have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

For context, just a few days earlier, on August 27, a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Afghanistan at a depth of 160 km, with no reported damage or injuries.

