Magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits off Philippines coast

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits off Philippines coast
An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 was registered off the coast of the Philippines, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

According to the provided data, the epicenter was located 35 kilometers (21.7 miles) southwest of the city of Ormoc, which has a population of over 238,545 and the quake originated at a depth of 10 kilometers (some 6.2 miles).

There has been no information as of yet about possible casualties or damage caused by the natural calamity.

On September 30, a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the Philippines, killing at least 72 people.


