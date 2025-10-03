Magnitude 5.8 earthquake jolts Santiago del Estero Province, Argentina
Photo: Anadolu Agency
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 jolted Santiago del Estero Province, Argentina, at 2137 GMT on Thursday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 566.9 km, was initially determined to be at 27.09 degrees south latitude and 63.34 degrees west longitude, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.