Magnitude 5.8 earthquake jolts Santiago del Estero Province, Argentina

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 jolted Santiago del Estero Province, Argentina, at 2137 GMT on Thursday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 566.9 km, was initially determined to be at 27.09 degrees south latitude and 63.34 degrees west longitude, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.


