Magnitude 5.4 quake in Iran's Khoy leaves 120 injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the scale of Richter struck Khoy in the West Azarbaijan Province in northwestern Iran on Wednesday afternoon, News.az reports citing Mehrnews.

According to the preliminary reports, the quake struck at 1:38 pm (local time) and happened at the depth of 12 km from the ground surface. It reportedly has been felt in Tabriz, the capital of neighboring East Azarbaijan province and all the surrounding town in the province.

There have been no immediate reports of any casualties.

The Iranian Red Crescent reported it has sent search and rescue teams to the quake-hit areas while there are reports of damages to the buildings in some villages that were close to the epicenter.

There have been reports of 7 aftershocks so far.

The latest reports say that people's homes in as many as 15 villages in Khoy County have been damaged.

The Crisis Management official of Khoy County Salem Khoeiy told Mehr correspondent that there were no casualties reported in the quake.

The latest reports said that more than 120 people were injured in the earthquake.

News.Az