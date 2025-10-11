Yandex metrika counter

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck near the eastern coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Saturday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been released, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Kamchatka, located in Russia’s Far East, is part of the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are relatively common.


