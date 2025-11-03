Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits southeast coast of Russia’s Kamchatka

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off the southeastern coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake occurred at a depth of 24 kilometers (about 15 miles). There were no immediate reports of casualties, damage, or tsunami warnings, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Kamchatka, located in Russia’s Far East, sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire and experiences frequent seismic activity.

Authorities are monitoring for aftershocks and assessing the situation.

News.Az