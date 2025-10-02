Yandex metrika counter

Istanbul rattled by 5.0-magnitude earthquake -VIDEO

Photo: Xinhua

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake rattled buildings in Türkiye's largest city Istanbul on Thursday, sending some people rushing out to the streets, Reuters witnesses and the AFAD disaster agency said, News.az reports.
AFAD said the tremor centered in the Marmara Sea, southwest of Istanbul, along a faultline long seen as a risk for the city of 16 million people.

News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

