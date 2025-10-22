Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Costa Rica
Photo: USGS
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck Costa Rica at 0357 GMT on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 9.27 degrees north latitude and 84.39 degrees west longitude, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.