Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Costa Rica

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck Costa Rica at 0357 GMT on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 9.27 degrees north latitude and 84.39 degrees west longitude, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

