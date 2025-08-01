News.az
News
Costa Rica
Tag:
Costa Rica
Costa Rica, Israel ink trade deal on agriculture, industrial goods
12 Dec 2025-19:59
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes off Costa Rica’s coast
19 Nov 2025-09:06
Costa Rica eyes direct World Cup spot
12 Nov 2025-11:20
US seeks court approval to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Liberia
11 Nov 2025-09:36
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Costa Rica
22 Oct 2025-09:07
Costa Rica confirms first yellow fever case in nearly 70 years
14 Oct 2025-08:32
Heineken to acquire FIFCO for $3.2B, boosting Central America presence
23 Sep 2025-12:45
Costa Rican police arrest 4 in killing of Nicaraguan opposition figure
12 Sep 2025-18:25
Costa Rica's president alleges political persecution by judiciary
25 Aug 2025-23:06
Wrongly deported migrant Abrego faces possible removal to Uganda or Costa Rica
25 Aug 2025-15:40
