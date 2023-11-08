Yandex metrika counter

Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes off Indonesia’s coast

  • World
  • Share
Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes off Indonesia’s coast

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake has been recorded off Indonesia’s coast, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said, News.Az reports citing TASS. 

According to the center, the earthquake struck 351 kilometers southeast from the city of Ambon, which has a population of about 355,000. The epicenter was located at a depth of 146 kilometers.

There have been no reports of casualties or damage. No tsunami threat was announced.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      