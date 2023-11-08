Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes off Indonesia’s coast
A magnitude 6.9 earthquake has been recorded off Indonesia’s coast, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said, News.Az reports citing TASS.
According to the center, the earthquake struck 351 kilometers southeast from the city of Ambon, which has a population of about 355,000. The epicenter was located at a depth of 146 kilometers.
There have been no reports of casualties or damage. No tsunami threat was announced.