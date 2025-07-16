Magnitude 7.2 earthquake hits off southern Alaska

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coast of Alaska on Wednesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake occurred at 12.37 p.m. local time, roughly 87 kilometers (54 miles) south of the city of Sand Point, at a depth of 36 kilometers, according to USGS data, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

