Maine’s top election official removes Trump from 2024 primary ballot

Maine’s top election official has removed former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 primary ballot, in a shock decision based on the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban,” News.Az reports citing CNN.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows paused her decision pending a potential appeal in state court, which Trump’s team said they intend to file.

The decision makes Maine the second state to disqualify Trump from office, after the Colorado Supreme Court handed down its own stunning ruling that removed him from the ballot earlier this month. The development is a significant victory for Trump’s critics, who, citing the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, say they’re trying to enforce a constitutional provision that was designed to protect the country from anti-democratic insurrectionists.

Bellows, a Democrat, issued the decision Thursday after presiding over an administrative hearing earlier this month about Trump’s eligibility for office. A bipartisan group of former state lawmakers filed the challenge against Trump.

Earlier, Trump was removed from the primary ballot in Colorado.

On January 6, 2021, supporters of the then Trump administration sought to overturn the Congress’ certification of the November 2020 presidential election results. Democrat Joe Biden won the election.

The United States will hold its presidential election in November 2024. Incumbent US President Joe Biden officially launched his candidacy to seek a second White House term in late April. Former US President Donald Trump announced his plans to seek re-election in November 2022.

