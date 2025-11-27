Major football federation targeted in cyber attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

The French Football Federation (FFF) has confirmed that it was targeted by a cyber-attack, which led to the theft of data related to its members.

The FFF stated that software used by clubs for their administrative management, particularly for handling their registered members, had been targeted by "a cyber-malicious act and a data theft," News.Az reports citing foreign media.

It did not specify how many members were affected.

According to the federation, the issue was resolved after the unauthorised access, carried out using a compromised account, was detected.

“The FFF’s services took the necessary steps to secure the software and the data, notably by immediately disabling the account in question and resetting all user-account passwords,” it said.

The federation has filed a complaint. It said the breach was limited to personal information such as names, gender, nationality or postal and email addresses. “The FFF is committed to protecting all the data entrusted to it and continually strengthens and adapts its security measures in order to face, like many other organizations, the growing variety and new forms of cyber-attacks,” it said.

News.Az