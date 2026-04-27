Major movie collections and hits leaving Netflix UK in May 2026

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Netflix UK is set to remove over 23 movies and TV shows from its library throughout May 2026.

The departures begin on May 1st with a significant wave of popular films, including both Jack Reacher installments, Puss in Boots, Zombieland: Double Tap, and the thriller In the Line of Fire, News.Az reports, citing Whats-on-Netflix.

Other notable titles leaving on the first of the month include The Thomas Crown Affair, Once Upon a Time in Mexico, and Machete Kills.

The removals continue through the first week with several major franchises scheduled for departure. On May 4th, the entire Transformers collection—from the 2007 original to The Last Knight—will leave the platform. This will be followed on May 7th by the exit of the complete Men in Black series, including the 2019 spin-off International. Other scattered departures throughout the month include the drama Ad Astra and the horror film Mother! on May 10th, and the Netflix Original removal of the NASCAR docuseries Full Speed on May 8th.

News.Az