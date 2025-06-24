Major train disruptions in Netherlands; sabotage suspected

+ ↺ − 16 px

Train services between Schiphol, the Netherlands' main international airport, and the cities of Amsterdam and Utrecht were suspended on Tuesday, with Dutch authorities considering the possibility of sabotage, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Trains stopped running after a fire damaged around 30 cables near the railway tracks, causing a power failure, according to rail operator ProRail.

The disruption came as the Netherlands hosts a two-day NATO Summit in The Hague.

Train traffic is expected to remain suspended until at least 11 pm local time (2100GMT).

Speaking at the NATO Public Forum in The Hague, Dutch Justice and Security Minister David van Weel said sabotage is among the possibilities being investigated.

"It could be an activist group, it could be another country. It could be anything. The most important thing now is to repair the cables and get the traffic moving again," he said.

ProRail said the company and police are still investigating the cause and keeping all options open.

News.Az