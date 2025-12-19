Malaysia launches solar program for energy transition

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Malaysian government will launch the Solar Accelerated Transition Action Program (Solar ATAP) on January 1, 2026, to optimize building rooftops for renewable energy generation.

The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation said in a statement on Friday that this initiative aligns with the National Energy Transition Roadmap and the Malaysia MADANI aspirations for a sustainable future, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The implementation of Solar ATAP provides consumers with the option to leverage rooftop space for renewable energy, stimulating clean energy development and reducing national carbon emissions, the ministry said.

It added that the program will be a strategic catalyst in supporting Malaysia's goal of achieving 70 percent renewable energy capacity by 2050.

News.Az