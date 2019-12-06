Yandex metrika counter

Malaysian tourism companies keen on expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan

Representatives of 220 Malaysian tourism companies continue their visit to Azerbaijan, AzerTag reports.

Co-organized by Malaysia’s GM Travel House company and Azerbaijan’s Embassy in this country, the visit aims to boost cooperation with Azerbaijan`s tourism companies.

The first group of the Malaysian delegation arrived in Azerbaijan on November 10, while the last group’s visit is scheduled for December 15-18.

The representatives of the Malaysian companies familiarize themselves with the country`s tourism potential, including cultural and historical sites, national cuisine, eco-tourism, hotel industry, and domestic transport infrastructure. They also meet with local companies to establish mutual business cooperation.

