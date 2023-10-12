Mali delays Air France’s clearance to resume flights

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mali’s military government said Wednesday that flights by French national carrier Air France to the West African country will remain suspended until a review of a previous authorization is completed, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The move came a day after Air France announced plans to resume flights to Mali from Friday, which were suspended in August in the wake of a military intervention that deposed the civilian government in neighboring Niger.

A statement by the Transport Ministry said the National Aeronautical Authority of Mali is still “examining the request made by Air France for resumption of flights.”

Consequently, “flights to the country remain suspended during this file review.”

The statement accused the airline of unilaterally suspending its flights to the country without prior and adequate information to authorities and customers.

The transitional government also reiterated its “commitment to defend the sovereignty of Mali.”

Air France made seven flights per week to Mali and five to Burkina Faso before suspending them on Aug. 7 following the closure of the airspace of neighboring Niger.

On Tuesday, Air France had indicated it would resume service to Mali’s capital Bamako from Paris with three direct flights per week on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays through a third party, Portuguese EuroAtlantic Airways.

News.Az