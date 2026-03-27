France slams IOC gender testing decision

French Sports Minister Marina Ferrari said the policy raises serious ethical, legal and scientific concerns, particularly under France’s bioethics laws, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The IOC recently announced that eligibility for women’s events at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics would require a one-time genetic test linked to the SRY gene, effectively limiting participation to biological female athletes and excluding transgender competitors from the category.

France said it opposes the broad use of genetic screening, warning that such measures could undermine equality and disproportionately target female athletes.

Ferrari also highlighted concerns about biological diversity, noting that the policy does not fully account for intersex individuals and could lead to a “reductive and potentially stigmatizing” approach.

The criticism reflects growing debate within the global sports community over how to balance fairness in competition with inclusion and athletes’ rights, as governing bodies revisit eligibility rules ahead of future Olympic Games.