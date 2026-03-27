Over 1,900 killed in Iran since strikes, IFRC says

Maria Martinez, speaking on behalf of the organisation, said the figures were provided by the Iranian Red Crescent as the conflict continues to escalate across the country, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society remains the only nationwide humanitarian body operating across Iran, delivering emergency assistance and medical support amid the ongoing attacks.

The rising casualty figures highlight the growing humanitarian toll of the conflict, with aid organisations warning of increasing pressure on medical services and emergency response systems.

Fighting between Iran, the United States and Israel has intensified in recent days, raising international concern over further escalation and its impact on civilians.