Mali drone strikes kill at least 21 in northern town, rebels say

At least 21 people, including 11 children, were killed by drone strikes on Sunday on the town of Tinzaouaten in north Mali, near where the army suffered a heavy blow last month, Tuareg rebels said, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Mali had already carried out airstrikes on insurgent targets in and around Tinzaouaten shortly after Tuareg and Islamist fighters killed a large number of Malian soldiers and Russian Wagner mercenaries near the town in July.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

