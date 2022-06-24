Mali junta passes new electoral law

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mali's military government on Friday passed a new electoral law, marking a step towards a return to constitutional rule amid regional pressure to hold elections since the junta first seized power in an August 2020 coup, a copy of the decree showed, News.az reports citing Reuters.

The West African country has been under harsh economic sanctions imposed by regional bloc ECOWAS in response to delays in returning power to civilians.

News.Az