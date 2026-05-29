S. Korea's Lee and first lady cast ballots in early voting for June 3 elections

S. Korea's Lee and first lady cast ballots in early voting for June 3 elections

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South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and first lady Kim Hea Kyung visited a neighborhood community center near Cheong Wa Dae on Friday to cast their ballots in early voting for the upcoming local elections, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Wearing a gray tie, Lee and his wife cast their ballots at the Samcheong neighborhood community center for the June 3 elections in Incheon’s Gyeyang-B district, where the first couple’s personal residence is registered.

The two-day early voting period began earlier on Friday for the local elections and parliamentary by-elections.

A total of 16 mayoral and gubernatorial posts will be contested, along with 227 local government chief positions and around 4,000 seats on local councils. Voters are able to cast their ballots at any of more than 3,500 polling stations nationwide from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The upcoming elections are the first major electoral test for the Lee administration since it took office in June, and they are widely regarded as a referendum on its first year in power.

The results are expected to determine, or at least fine-tune, the Lee administration’s policy direction and personnel structure moving forward.

News.Az