Man accused of faking death to avoid rape charges goes on trial in Utah

A man accused of faking his death and fleeing the United States to avoid rape charges has appeared in court as his jury trial began in Utah.

Nicholas Rossi, also known by his legal name Nicholas Alahverdian, faces allegations of sexually assaulting two women in Utah in 2008. Prosecutors are handling the cases separately, with the first trial underway in Salt Lake County, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Rossi, 38, was extradited from Scotland to the U.S. in January 2024 after authorities identified him in Glasgow, where he was receiving treatment under a false identity. He was arrested based on distinctive tattoos that linked him to the U.S. charges.

At Monday’s court session, Rossi appeared in a wheelchair, wearing a suit and using an oxygen tank. The alleged victim identified him in court, noting he looked “a little heavier” and “a little older,” but mostly unchanged.

Prosecutors described Rossi as a manipulative individual who exploited a vulnerable young woman. The victim testified that their relationship began after she responded to Rossi’s Craigslist ad in 2008 while she was recovering from a traumatic brain injury. They became engaged within two weeks, but the relationship quickly turned controlling and abusive.

The victim detailed an incident where Rossi allegedly forced her to have sex after physically blocking her escape and pushing her onto his bed. She described feeling paralyzed with fear and said she did not report the assault at the time due to dismissive reactions from her family.

Rossi’s defense argues the victim’s accusations stem from resentment over financial disputes during their brief relationship, suggesting the allegations surfaced years later after Rossi’s case gained media attention.

Rossi faces a second rape charge scheduled for trial in September in Utah County.

Previously, Rossi had grown up in foster care in Rhode Island and allegedly faked his death in 2020 to avoid prosecution. An online obituary claimed he died of lymphoma, but authorities and former acquaintances expressed doubts. His identification in Scotland eventually led to his extradition.

Defense lawyer MacKenzie Potter described the case as an “old puzzle” with missing and mismatched pieces, questioning the completeness of the evidence. Prosecutors countered that any gaps result from defense efforts to exclude evidence.

