Man charged with murder of ‘Last Chance U’ coach John Beam in Oakland shooting

A 27-year-old man, Cedric Irving, has been charged with the murder of legendary football coach John Beam, who was fatally shot last week at Laney College in Oakland, California. Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson confirmed the charges Monday, noting that Irving also faces a firearm-related charge and could receive a sentence of 50 years to life if convicted.

Beam, featured in Netflix’s “Last Chance U,” was shot in the head at Laney Fieldhouse shortly before noon on Thursday and died the following day. Police described the shooting as targeted, stating that Irving came to the campus “for a specific reason” and had a history of loitering in the area, though he did not have a personal relationship with Beam, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

In response to the incident and a nearby high school shooting, the DA announced the reinstatement of mandatory minimum sentences for gun offenses in Alameda County.

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee paid tribute to Beam, saying, “Coach Beam’s legacy isn’t measured in championships or statistics … it’s measured in the thousands of young people he believed in, mentored and refused to abandon.” Beam was widely recognized for his dedication to mentoring and shaping young athletes throughout his career.

