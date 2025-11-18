Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Heavyweight showdown set for December 19

+ ↺ − 16 px

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is set for the biggest challenge of his career, facing former two-time unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on December 19. The eight-round professional fight will take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami and will be streamed live on Netflix.

Paul, 28, holds a 12-1 record with seven knockouts and last fought in June, defeating former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr by unanimous decision, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“This isn’t an AI simulation. This is Judgement Day,” Paul said. “A professional heavyweight fight against an elite world champion in his prime. When I beat Anthony Joshua, every doubt disappears, and no one can deny me the opportunity to fight for a world title.”

Joshua, 36, is an Olympic gold medallist and former two-time unified heavyweight world champion. He hasn’t fought since losing to Daniel Dubois in an IBF title bout in September 2024. “Jake or anyone can get this work,” Joshua said. “No mercy. I took some time out and I’m coming back with a mega show… I’m about to break the internet over Jake Paul’s face.”

The clash promises to draw massive attention, as both fighters bring contrasting styles and global followings to the ring.

