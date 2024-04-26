Man City hammer Brighton 4-0 to be hot on English leaders Arsenal's trail

Manchester City secured a 4-0 win at Brighton on Thursday to be in hot pursuit of English Premier League leaders Arsenal, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

England star Phil Foden scored twice in the first half for Man City after his Belgian teammate Kevin De Bruyne put the ball into Brighton's net at the American Express Stadium in Falmer.

Argentine forward Julian Alvarez finished in the area in the 62nd minute to seal the away victory.

Man City won the game 4-0 to go second in the Premier League standings. Pep Guardiola's men have 76 points in 33 matches to pressure leaders Arsenal, who have bagged 77 points in 34 matches.

Third-place Liverpool are on 74 points after they lost to Everton 2-0 in Wednesday's Merseyside derby. The Reds' title hopes suffered a huge blow.

Arsenal will next visit Tottenham Hotspur in a Sunday derby. Man City will face Nottingham Forest on the road the same day.

In their next fixture, Liverpool will play against West Ham United in London on Saturday.

