Man convicted in Trump assassination plot faces sentencing

A man convicted of attempting to assassinate U.S. President Donald Trump is set to be sentenced in a Florida court, following his conviction on multiple federal charges linked to a 2024 incident at a golf course.

Ryan Routh, 59, was found guilty by a jury last year of five criminal counts, including attempted assassination. Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence, arguing that the plot was planned over several months and posed a serious threat to public safety, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The case stems from a September 2024 incident when authorities say Routh hid near a golf course in West Palm Beach where Trump was present. Law enforcement officials later arrested him following a traffic stop after he allegedly fled the area.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Routh had monitored movements and used multiple devices and false identities, which they said indicated premeditation. He was also convicted of additional charges related to illegal firearm possession and interfering with a federal officer.

Routh represented himself during the trial and has denied intending to kill Trump. In court filings, he asked the judge to impose a 27-year prison sentence instead of life imprisonment and said he would be willing to undergo psychological treatment while incarcerated.

The sentencing hearing is taking place in federal court in Fort Pierce, Florida. Prosecutors argue the severity of the case warrants the maximum penalty, while the defense has pointed to mental health factors and disputes aspects of the prosecution’s case.

The case drew significant national attention due to its timing during the 2024 election period. The incident was one of two major security-related events involving Trump during that campaign season.

The final sentence will be determined by a federal judge following the hearing.

News.Az