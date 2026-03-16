US, China push for trade deals ahead of Trump-Xi summit

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Senior officials from the United States and China are working to finalize proposals on agriculture, critical minerals and managed trade during talks in Paris, aiming to prepare agreements for a potential summit between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping later this month.

Negotiations held at the headquarters of the Organisation for Economic Co‑operation and Development lasted more than six hours on Sunday and were described by sources as “remarkably stable," News.az reports, citing Reuters.

The discussions were led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, who are exploring potential agreements that could be announced during Trump’s expected trip to Beijing.

Sources said China signaled openness to increasing purchases of U.S. agricultural goods, including poultry, beef and other crops. Beijing is also expected to continue buying 25 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans annually for the next three years, as agreed in the 2025 Trump-Xi trade truce.

Officials are also discussing new mechanisms to manage economic ties between the world’s two largest economies. Proposed ideas include a “Board of Trade” and a “Board of Investment,” which would address specific trade and investment issues without affecting national security or supply chains.

However, Trump said in an interview with the Financial Times that the summit with Xi could still be delayed if tensions over the Strait of Hormuz continue. Iran’s blockade of the vital shipping route has disrupted global energy supplies and increased pressure on the global economy.

News.Az