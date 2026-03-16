Trump weighs Hormuz coalition, possible Kharg Island seizure

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US President Donald Trump is working to assemble a coalition of countries aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, with an announcement possibly coming later this week, according to sources, News.Az reports, citing Axios.

U.S. officials said Trump is also considering the possibility of seizing Iran’s key oil export facility on Kharg Island if tankers continue to be blocked in the Persian Gulf.

Such a move would likely require deploying U.S. troops on the ground.

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Oil and gas prices have been climbing as Iran’s blockade of the narrow strait continues, disrupting a major portion of global crude shipments. According to reports, Iran is preventing Gulf countries from exporting their oil while allowing tankers carrying Iranian crude to pass, enabling its exports to continue flowing to countries such as China.

One source familiar with the situation said that as long as the blockade remains in place and Gulf oil exports are restricted, ending the conflict would be difficult even if Washington sought to do so.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump said he “demands” that NATO members and other oil-importing nations — including China — assist the U.S. in securing the strait.

“We are talking to other countries about policing the straits. It will be nice to have other countries policing with us. We will help. We are getting a good response,” Trump said.

He added that the U.S. is currently in talks with seven countries about the initiative, noting that some have already declined participation. Trump emphasized that the mission would be limited in scope, saying Iran has “very little firepower” remaining.

Officials also said Trump is attracted to the idea of seizing Kharg Island because it could deliver what one source described as an “economic knockout” to the Iranian government by severely disrupting its oil revenues.

However, such an operation would involve deploying troops and could provoke retaliatory attacks by Iran on oil infrastructure across the Gulf region, particularly in Saudi Arabia.

“There are big risks. There are big rewards. The president isn’t there yet and we’re not saying he will be,” one U.S. official said.

News.Az