Man dies in market building fire in St. Petersburg

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire broke out in a market building in the Nevsky district of St. Petersburg, killing one person, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations announced on December 10.

"Unfortunately, during the extinguishing of the fire, one dead person was found," a message on the department's Twitter channel said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It is noted that rescuers managed to localize the fire on an area of 1,500 square meters. m. 100 people were evacuated from the building. 96 rescuers and 26 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.

On the night of December 10, in the northwest of Moscow, a fire with an area of 100 square meters started on the roof of a residential building. Firefighters took seven people out of the building.

News.Az