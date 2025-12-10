12 dead in residential fire in Southern China

+ ↺ − 16 px

A residential fire in Shantou has killed 12 people.

The blaze broke out Tuesday at 9:20 p.m. in a four-storey building and was extinguished about 40 minutes later. Authorities are investigating the cause, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The incident follows a string of deadly fires in China, including Hong Kong’s recent blaze that claimed 160 lives, prompting nationwide inspections of fire-safety standards in high-rise buildings. Similar tragedies in recent months have occurred in Hebei and northeastern China.

