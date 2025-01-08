News.az
News
St Petersburg
Tag:
St Petersburg
Russia's FSB thwarts terror plot targeting senior military officer
26 Feb 2026-15:34
Estonia detains ship bound for Russia over smuggling suspicion
04 Feb 2026-12:40
Moscow airspace closure forces Armenian PM to land in St. Petersburg
11 Dec 2025-11:15
Man dies in market building fire in St. Petersburg
10 Dec 2025-23:25
CIS leaders to gather in St. Petersburg on Dec. 21-22
24 Nov 2025-21:58
Drone strike hits major Russian oil refinery near St. Petersburg -
VIDEO
04 Oct 2025-11:14
Russia’s St. Petersburg Airport reports website hack
19 Sep 2025-12:40
Drones strike Moscow and Russian oil facilities in overnight attack -
VIDEO
12 Sep 2025-09:21
Russia shuts down Polish consulate in St. Petersburg in retaliation for Poznan closure
08 Jan 2025-17:42
Temporary flight restrictions imposed at Pulkovo airport in Russia’s St. Petersburg
04 Jan 2025-09:56
