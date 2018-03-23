Yandex metrika counter

Man holds hostages in French supermarket, claims allegiance to Islamic State: media

  • World
  • Share
Man holds hostages in French supermarket, claims allegiance to Islamic State: media

Eight people are being held captive in a supermarket in the southwestern France town of Trebes, a police source said March 23, adding that the hostage-taker had shot at a police officer, Reuters reported.

BFM TV said the hostage-taker has claimed allegiance to the “Islamic State” terrorist group.

A source at the Paris prosecutor’s office said counter-terrorism prosecutors were investigating the hostage-taking.

The local prefecture confirmed the hostage-taking at the Super U supermarket but did not confirm the Islamic State allegiance.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      