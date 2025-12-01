Man killed after scaling wall to enter Lion enclosure at Brazilian zoo - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A man lost his life after climbing a 20-foot wall to enter a lion enclosure at Parque Arruda Câmara, also known as Bica, in João Pessoa, Brazil. The unidentified man, believed to be struggling with mental health issues, used a tree branch to jump into the enclosure, where he was immediately attacked by a lioness named Leona.

Emergency services, including military police, responded quickly, but the man died at the scene. The zoo has been closed while authorities, including the Institute of Forensic Science of Paraíba, investigate the incident. Zoo officials expressed condolences to the family and emphasized that safety protocols were followed, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

⚡A lioness mauled a young man who entered her enclosure at a #Brazilian zoo.



This was reported by the local news portal G1.



The tragedy reportedly occurred in the city of João #Pessoa in northeastern #Brazil. The 19-year-old man climbed over a six-meter fence and descended a… pic.twitter.com/fV34cVQN3U — News.Az (@news_az) December 1, 2025

Leona, the lioness, will not be euthanized and is under continuous monitoring due to the stress caused by the event. Veterinarians and animal handlers are providing care to ensure her physical and emotional well-being as the investigation continues.

News.Az